SHOW LOW — Police arrested an out-of-town woman who they said had dangerous drugs, marijuana and alcohol with her in a parked car near Pinehaven Circle and Pinehaven Drive.
Shannon M. Strange, 38, of Phoenix, was arrested July 2 a little before 5 p.m. when an officer reportedly came upon her in her parked car. She was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of pipes for smoking marijuana, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and having an open bottle of whiskey in her vehicle.
Police did not say if she was suspected of using any of the drugs or alcohol before driving, only that she was arrested on the charges listed above.
Police said Strange told police on her own that she was in possession of marijuana pipes and that she did not have a valid state issued medical marijuana card.
