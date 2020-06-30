PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town of Pinetop-Lakeside issued a proclamation mandating the use of masks starting on June 24. In just one day, the police department and 911 were receiving an influx of calls reporting those not wearing masks.
The town asks residents to please not call the police or 911 because the proclamation is not being enforced by the police department.
Pinetop-Lakeside is the only town in the White Mountains besides Payson and Winslow that issued this proclamation. The proclamation is basically a request that people be safe when in public but it is an individual choice, especially for those with health issues.
(1) comment
Kind of pointless to have a rule with no teeth.
Now you are going to have conflicts with people trying to enforce this.
