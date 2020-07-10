WAGON WHEEL — A 48-year-old resident, who threatened a grandmother with a firearm, is in jail on a $5,000 bond after a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot him June 25 around 7:30 in the evening.
Shane Michael Badding was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
He was taken to Summit Healthcare and then flown to Scottsdale-Osborn Hospital in Phoenix for a gunshot wound after being shot by an NCSO deputy.
As of June 26 he was listed in stable condition in the ICU at Scottsdale-Osborn.
An update on the deputy involved shooting stated that children were riding bicycles past Badding’s home in Wagon Wheel the evening of Thursday, June 25 when he allegedly unleashed what police said were “aggressive” dogs that started chasing the kids scaring them.
The children rode to their grandmother’s house and told her about the incident.
The grandmother reportedly went to Badding’s home to inquire about the incident.
Police said Badding came out of his house brandishing a firearm and allegedly pointed it at the woman while threatening her verbally.
The victim then went home and called the NCSO asking for deputies to respond and handle the situation.
“When the Deputies responded to the residence of the dog owner (Badding), the dogs were aggressive towards the deputies. The deputies attempted to communicate using the loudspeaker system on their vehicle, asking to speak with the owner of the dogs. The dog owner came outside armed with a firearm, yelling profanities and threatening the deputies,” a July 7 update from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated.
She said when Badding repeatedly ignored and refused to obey commands from deputies while also threatening them with a firearm, a deputy fired and hit the man causing a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Gorman said deputies immediately rendered first aid until medical help arrived and took Badding to the hospital before he was sent to Scottsdale-Osborn.
Badding was charged on June 30 after a warrant was issued out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court.
