HOLBROOK--From May 11th, 2022, through May 13th, 2022, 17 members from the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse rode their horses roughly 120 miles to continue the tradition of delivering mail, the old west way. This year marks their 50th ride.
On May 11th at 10 a.m. all participants with the mail ride were sworn in as “temporary” mail carriers by the Postmaster in Globe, AZ. The Posse members departed Globe and rode horseback for seven hours on the first day, with the destination of Cassadore Springs on the San Carlos Indian Reservation, where they camped for the night.
In the early morning of May 12th, the riders and support crew began their trek to the Black River through the San Carlos Indian Reservation. After eight hours of riding, they gathered at Black River to camp for the night.
On May 13th, the riders continued through the White Mountain Apache Reservation where they got to State Route 73 and Amos Wash Road to break for lunch. From there, they continued through Canyon Day, Whiteriver, HonDah, and into their headquarters in Pinetop. Sheriff Clouse, Chief Deputy Swanty, and Pinetop Lakeside Police Chief Dan Barnes led their parade from their headquarters to the Charlie Clarks Orchard where the mail was successfully delivered to the Pinetop Postmaster.
There was a large reception from the public to welcome the Posse members back from their historic ride. We would like to thank Globe Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers for their support and escort throughout the ride.
For the past half-century, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse has provided volunteer search and rescue, and other services to the Navajo County Sheriff and the citizens of Navajo County. We are very grateful for the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse and all other volunteer groups here in Navajo County, which include Navajo County Search and Rescue, Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, and the Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse.
Please see the Independent's Friday, May 20 edition for pictures or log onto wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.