SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local woman who was allegedly driving drunk and who fled the scene of a non-injury accident in the area of Woolford Road on April 7.
Police said Janita Susan, 42, of Whiteriver, was driving drunk on White Mountain Road when she hit another vehicle coming in the opposite direction near Woolford Road and then fled to the Walmart parking lot without stopping to see if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.
Police said there wee no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle Susan allegedly collided with.
Police said witnesses were able to tell police where Susan fled to, at which time officers went to the Walmart parking lot where they reportedly found her behind the wheel of her damaged vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the engine running and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Police said Susan refused to cooperate with officers at the scene. Later at the station on the Deuce of Clubs she reportedly submitted to a breathalyzer which reportedly came back with a BrAC of 0.260. Susan was charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). She was booked and released to a family member.
