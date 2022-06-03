HOLBROOK —A Mexican national was stopped by Navajo County sheriff’s deputies on May 24 east of Holbrook with a stash of drugs valued at over $8,000.
Artemio Badello Vazquez, 40, was booked into the Navajo County Jail for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.
At approximately 6:51 a.m. while deputies were on routine patrol, they conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 292, east of Holbrook, for civil traffic violations.
During the contact with the driver and sole occupant, deputies recognized indicators of criminal activity and were granted a consent search.
The consent search revealed, an estimated 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, an altered and modified firearm and four unknown type of pills.
The pills were sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s lab for testing. The estimated street value of the illegal drugs is over $8,000.
Sheriff David Clouse stated: “This is another example of the dangers my deputies encounter every day during their patrols. During a traffic stop, you never know who or what you may encounter. This modified firearm was within the arm’s reach of the driver. I am proud of the work each of my deputies do every day to help keep our communities safe. During this stop, illegal drugs and an illegal firearm were removed from the streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.