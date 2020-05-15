The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• May 8 —Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on County Road 1120 in Greer where they cited and released Anzor Mahatadse, 56, of Anthem, charged with disorderly conduct.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• May 5 — Deputies responded to the Park Estates in Sanders reference Disorderly Conduct. Where they cited and released Victor Anderson, 21, of Sanders, and Zachary Nez, 26, of Sanders, charged with disorderly conduct.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
No reported arrests
