The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, White Mountain Lake, Holbrook, Joseph City,Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
April 8 - Deputies north of Holbrook arrested Jesse Santibanez, 43, of Holbrook, charged with identity theft and on a felony warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant.
April 11 - Deputies in the 1444 block of North Sunset Road arrested Phillip Estudillo, age and hometown unknown, charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and domestic violence-related threatening or intimidating.
April 5 - Deputies conducting a traffic stop arrested Jacob Kennedy, 23, hometown unknown, charged with DUI. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
April 11 - Deputies in the 8500 block of Antelope Drive arrested Crystal Barrett, 30, on unknown charges related to a domestic violence call to the residence.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532- 6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
