ST. JOHNS — Apache County Sheriff's Office investigators, along with help from the FBI, are still working diligently to solve who killed Ohio residents Philip and Matthew Reagan, ages 29 and 39 respectively, near Sawmill March 21.
The Reagans were reportedly traveling in a black Ford SUV bound for Canyon De Chelly National Monument in Chinle when they were both shot and killed for as yet unknown reasons.
Their bodies were first come upon on Navajo Route 7 approximately 2.5 miles west of the Sawmill Express store near Ft. Defiance by Navajo Nation Police officers who secured the scene before ACSO deputies and detectives arrived and began an investigation.
The Ford SUV they were in was found stuck in the mud about a half mile from where their bodies were found.
ACSO Chief Deputy Brannon Eagar said April 14 that they are still the lead agency in the case, that they are working closely with the FBI on it, but that there was no new information the ACSO could give on the apparent murders.
Eagar asked that The Independent call him in about a week to see if there have been any developments he could release.
In the meantime, the public is asked to call the ACSO at 800-352-185, or 928-337-4321 if anyone knows anything, saw anything on March 21, or otherwise has information that might lead the ACSO to a solution in the case.
