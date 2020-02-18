ST JOHNS — Denise Blackwood, who has been charged with 10 felonies alleging animal cruelty, appeared in the Apache County Superior Court last week for her scheduled arraignment and preliminary hearing. The case had just recently been transferred from the St. Johns Justice Court and her newly-appointed attorney Bryce Hamblin had yet to receive the charging document or police reports so the case was re-set.
Blackwood is a slender woman, she was dressed in grey slacks and stylish soft boots with furry tops. She is blond and wore her hair in a ponytail. She was accompanied by a female companion. The case was called and then quickly re-set, and about half the spectators in the gallery of the courtroom left. The dozen or so spectators were all there to look in on Blackwood’s case.
One gentlemen who was tasked with cleaning up two properties at which Blackwood allegedly lived and on which many dead and neglected animals had been found was also at the hearing. He said one property is near Blue Diamond Road and the Hunt Highway; the other near Kiwi Ranch, five miles or so from the Concho-Snowflake highway.
The man who coordinated the clean up is a former county official and asked that his name not be disclosed. He recounted a grisly job. His not for profit company, BEPAC Inc., used volunteers to help with the clean up. The stench was so bad that at one point he had to use a respirator. A 50 yard roll-off he brought was filled to the brim with trash and filth, he said, and he shared a picture of a bathroom from which the body of a dead dog had been pulled. All the dead animals had been buried by a neighbor before the clean up started.
In his view, someone trapped the dogs in the bathroom, “just shut the door on ‘em and let ‘em starve to death,” he said. The man believes that someone is Denise Blackwood.
It is worth noting that of the thousands of criminal charges filed each year in Apache County Superior Court, not all of them are true, or proven—they are not. Blackwood is expected to plead not guilty once her arraignment happens, and she is presumed by law to be innocent.
Blackwood’s next court date is March 4.
