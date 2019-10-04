ST. JOHNS — Saturday morning, residents on the 5th North block and 15th Place West — the neighborhood across from North Country Healthcare Clinic — awoke to find their vehicles had been burglarized during the night or early morning hours. Chief Spivey and Sargent Bond from the St. Johns Police Department spent Saturday afternoon taking reports from residents on their missing belongings, and then again Monday morning for another report from the same neighborhood. The items stolen ranged from jewelry and tools to electronics. The thieves even stole a pair of roller skates from one vehicle.
Only a few things were taken from each vehicle and other items worth possibly more were inexplicably left behind. The items stolen were all easily accessible, however, as the vehicles in question were left unlocked during the night. None of the vehicles were forcefully opened.
“To us, it seems like an opportunistic-type of offender who doesn’t want a lot of obstacles, like breaking a window or forced entry,” Chief Spivey said. “It could be a juvenile or adults.”
“Please, lock your doors,” Chief Spivey advised. “You have to lock your doors. I know we’re a small town, [but] lock your vehicle doors, lock your house. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is. It’s an easy type of crime and it’s hard to catch the [perpetrators].”
Spivey acknowledged that the small police force in St. Johns is stretched thin at times, which prevents their presence in all areas of town at all hours. The St. Johns Police Department is looking for another officer to help alleviate this issue, and the department is currently taking applications for the position.
Regardless, St. Johns Chief of Police is optimistic that they will find the person or people behind these crimes, with help from the public.
“I think we will find these people, and they will be held accountable. We just need the community’s help,” Chief Spivey said. He encouraged residents in the area to check any cameras they have and report any unusual activity they have seen or may have recorded.
“I encourage people, if they know something or they hear somebody is bragging, call WeTip,” Spivey said. “That’s the way that you [can] remain anonymous.” Calling the department directly is not fully anonymous, he explained, as the station uses caller ID. Such call records could become public record if requested, so Chief Spivey recommends WeTip as a fully anonymous alternative.
The WeTip program can be accessed online at https://WeTip.com, or reached by phone 24/7 at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463). WeTip is a non-profit organization that was formed 47 years ago, and purposely created to be separate from any law enforcement agency to encourage people to come forward with information. Their telephone operators and website provide complete confidentiality for citizens to report tips that can help area law enforcement solve crimes.
Every tipster is also eligible to opt in for an opportunity to receive up to $1,000 in reward money for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
