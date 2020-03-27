CLAY SPRINGS — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged case of sexual conduct with a minor.
Dawson Lee Gardner was sitting in the Navajo County jail in Holbrook as of Tuesday, March 24, charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
In a March 23 press release, NCSO said investigators conducted interviews with Gardner about the alleged crimes, but did not provide any details on those interviews.
As for Sheriff David Clouse, he said he is very proud that his detectives were able to find out about this and arrest Gardner.
“I am proud of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Unit. Our Criminal Investigator Unit has always taken these calls seriously, as children’s safety is a top priority within Navajo County,” Clouse said in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.