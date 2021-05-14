On April 30, 2021, Navajo County Deputies in the 4000 block of Sorrel Road arrested Michael Bonham, 32, of Lake Havasu, charged with disorderly conduct. Michael was the only person arrested in this incident and then transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
