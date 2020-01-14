HOLBROOK — Deputies assisted Snowflake-Taylor PD with a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 9, where they recovered half a gram of heroin and two handguns.
Two suspects were arrested and booked into Navajo County Detention Center in Holbrook. Jolene Parker, 45, and Joshua Larose, 39, both from Snowflake, were arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons and theft-means of transportation.
Based on evidence and interviews, a search warrant for their residence, located east of Snowflake in Navajo County, was obtained. During the search deputies located 9.5 grams of heroin, 62.1 grams of methamphetamine, a half pound of marijuana, 10 capsules containing an unknown white substance, 20 firearms along with two stolen vehicles.
Sheriff David Clouse stated: “As always, I am proud of the work from our deputies and surrounding agencies. I am committed to making a difference in drug and property crimes in Navajo County. This case is another opportunity to bring people to justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.