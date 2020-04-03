SHOW LOW — Two local men who tried to hide a large quantity of dangerous drugs in a magnetic container placed in the wheel-well of a vehicle found out the hard way that Show Low Police officers are always on the ball.
Stephen M. Banta, a 44-year-old Show Low resident, and David W. Ramsey, a 49-year-old Show Low resident, were arrested March 25 just before 3 p.m. in the 1600 East block of the Deuce of Clubs charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Police said an officer made a traffic stop for a minor violation and that during the stop a K9 drug sniffing dog alerted to the driver’s side rear wheel well of the vehicle driven by Ramsey.
Inside the wheel well was a large magnetic container inside which police said officers allegedly found a more than usable amount of meth, a scale for weighing it out into smaller quantities for sale, and seals commonly used to package relatively small quantities of meth.
Both men denied any knowledge of the magnetic container or the drugs and paraphernalia inside it.
