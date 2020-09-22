Between June 16 and Aug. 15, the Eagar Police Department answered 462 calls for service including 109 animal control calls, 62 agency assists, 259 calls for service, 28 criminal investigations, one municipal code issue and three collisions.
• June 16 — Eagar Police arrested Jace Rydge Gardner, 21, of Show Low, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• June 22 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Eagar boy, charged with a curfew violation and criminal trespassing.
• July 7 — Police arrested Edwin A. Horak, 49, of Eagar, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated harassment, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 3 — Police arrested Donald Ray Patterson, 56, of Hemet, California, charged with transporting narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and conspiracy. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Police arrested Kaylie Anne Cristobal, 19, of Moreno Valley, California, charged with transporting narcotic drugs, two counts of obtaining narcotic drugs by fraud, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of fraudulent schemes and conspiracy. She was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 8 — Police arrested Bryce Hale, 23, of Eagar, charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, aggravated assault and on a warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Police arrested James Dillon Kimball, 24, of Eagar, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 9 — Police arrested Manuel Alonzo Tapia, 21, of Eagar, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and violation of a court order. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, please contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 928-337-4321 #2 or contact our office Monday thru Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127 #4.
