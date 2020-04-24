SHOW LOW — During what started as a routine stop on Clark Road (State Route 260) near Mogollon Drive on April 16, Show Low Police officers ended up arresting four out-of-town people for allegedly transporting heroin and crystal methamphetamine through town.
Cody S. Adkins, 30, of Phoenix, Tasha K. Alexander, 45, of Phoenix, Shance M. Ayala, 24, of Chino Valley, and Shannon R. Prosise, 33, of Glendale, are all facing identical charges of possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of dangerous/narcotic drug paraphernalia.
Police said all four denied any knowledge whatsoever of the illegal drugs found by police in the car that all four were traveling through town in.
The driver, Alexander, was also cited for driving with a revoked license.
