Man arrested for assault of live-in girlfriend

SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man March 7, around 2:30 p.m. who allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend, but also fought with police when they intervened.
Jesus A. Ramirez-Vargas, a 24-year-old resident who lives on South 8th Drive with his girlfriend, was arrested on charges of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault, and aggravated assault on law enforcement.
According to the police report, Ramirez-Vargas was in an altercation with his live-in girlfriend when the situation got heated and turned physical on the part of Ramirez-Vargas.
Police said the victim told officers her boyfriend became angry before throwing her to the floor and then punching her in the presence of her child.
Police said when officers arrived and took Ramirez-Vargas into custody, he was uncooperative and when an officer was trying to get him into a patrol vehicle to be taken to booking, Ramirez-Vargas allegedly kicked the officer.
Ramirez-Vargas was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
