SHOW LOW — Police arrested Timothy I. McIntire, 43, of Show Low, charged with arson and criminal trespass. Police said McIntire was at the White Mountain Community Garden greenhouse-like structure on 9th Place behind the Navajo County Government Complex April 9 around 1 a.m. when he allegedly started a fire in the structure which he reportedly told officers was for him to keep warm. Police said when officers questioned him about the fire, he was uncooperative while asking “What is going on here.”
Police soon deduced that McIntire allegedly started the fire that burned a large hole in a high tunnel structure that has a metal skeleton and a fabric covering to keep plants warm during cold nights.
White Mountain Community garden assistant secretary Ann Cameron said they do not have insurance to cover the damage allegedly caused by the fire McIntire allegedly started.
A witness reportedly called the fire into the Timber Mesa Fire & Medical; firefighters were able to save the structure, but not before relatively significant damage was done.
‘The problem we have now is that we have a gigantic hole in the side of the tunnel so we are losing the heat that was in our soil,” Cameron said.”We may not have a crop; we are trying to keep it going,” she told the Independent.
Cameron said she estimates the damage at $1,000 and asks anyone with the means to donate to fix the damage to do so through venmo.com/wmcg-show-low, or by mail at P.O. Box 3003, Show Low, AZ 85902.
