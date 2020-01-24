SHOW LOW — A local man was arrested Jan. 11 and Jan. 15 for being naked in public and disorderly conduct.
Show Low resident Jesse Eden, 34, was at a local bar Jan. 11, a little after 5 p.m. when he allegedly got into an altercation with others at the bar.
Police said Eden and others argued a short while until management asked Eden to leave.
He and others reportedly went outside where Eden allegedly stripped off all of his clothes in the parking lot and offered to fight unnamed persons who declined for obvious reasons. Officers arrived and took Eden into custody charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Then, on Jan. 15 police got a report of a naked man walking along a public roadway who matched the description of Eden who had been arrested three days prior. When officers arrived on-scene, they reportedly found Eden not wearing clothes and carrying a Safeway grocery store bag that had approximately $96 in merchandise that Eden allegedly shoplifted from the store. This time he was booked on charges of shoplifting and indecent exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.