Man arrested for shoplifting after scuffle with police

SHOW LOW — Police responded to the Boot Barn around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Park Pineway Plaza reporting a shoplifter.
When officers arrived, Abdirasack Bashir, 29, a Phoenix resident, had fled the store with $195 in merchandise that included a jacket, a ball cap, a shirt, sunglasses and a woman’s blouse.
Officers located Bashir near the Home Depot store a few blocks from the Boot Barn and tried to arrest him. Police said when officers tried to take him into custody he allegedly fought with them. He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of shoplifting and resisting arrest.
