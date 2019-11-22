HOLBROOK – Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one Cory Steven Spencer, 36, on charges of taking inappropriate photographs of minor children.
Spencer was arrested Nov. 19 after NCSO investigators confirmed there was probable cause to arrest him based on what the NCSO says are confirmed violations.
He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently in the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Formal felony charges may be filed by the Navajo County Attorney’s Office pending review from their office,” NCSO Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said in a press release announcing Spencer’s arrest.
“This is a terrible crime for our detectives to investigate. I am glad the suspect was arrested and won’t have the ability to continue with his actions against the children that reside in our communities,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said in the press release.
