SHOW LOW – Police arrested a local man on a $30,000 dangerous drug warrant and another warrant for the same that came with another $750 bond.
Cory Michael Bradford, 30, of Show Low, was arrested on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of narcotics drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $30,000 bond placed against him by a judge. At the time police arrested him on that warrant, they reportedly also discovered a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court, also for failure to appear, on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with an additional $750 bond.
