Man arrested twice within four hours

SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man twice in less that four hours after first finding him passed out on the side of US 60. Lawrence A. Valencia, 50, of Vernon, was allegedly found by officers passed out near milepost 348 March 12 around 4:30 in the afternoon. Officers cited and released him for drinking in public after making sure he was safe and would remain so.
Then around 8:18 p.m., officers who found him at Summit Healthcare on Show Low Lake Road arrested him on a warrant out of Springerville for disorderly conduct that came with a $1,145 bond.
