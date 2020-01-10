Man arrested twice within two hours for drunk driving

SHOW LOW — Police had to arrest the same man twice in one night for violations related to alleged drunk driving.
Robert G. Ivans, 61, was arrested Jan. 2 at 1:56 a.m. and again just a couple hours later at 3:51 a.m., both times charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
Police said Ivans was first charged when officers pulled him over for not having his lights on, and for allegedly hitting a curb while driving.
Police said Ivans was slow to comply with officer commands when being questioned, showed multiple signs of impairment, and was uncooperative when taking field sobriety tests. Police said that during that first arrest his average BrAC was 0.192.
Ivans was taken to the police station and released to a friend who police said signed a document promising not to allow Ivans to drive his truck until he sobered up.
Police said video footage just two hours later of the friend being dropped off at a local business while Ivans was driving the friend’s vehicle indicates he was driving again before sobering up.
A breath tests at that time showed he still had an average BrAC of 0.164 around 3:51 a.m.
