Man charged with burglary, trafficking

SHOW LOW — Police arrested Russell D. Mercer, 23, Thursday, Jan. 2 around 3:30 p.m. for allegedly stealing more than $5,500 in construction tools. He is charged with burglary and trafficking in stolen property.
Police caught Mercer via identification from video footage of him allegedly taking the tools out of a local resident’s box trailer three days prior to being arrested.
Mercer was stopped Jan. 2, for a traffic violation when police discovered his vehicle matched that of the suspect vehicle in the box trailer burglary.
Officers reportedly asked Mercer to get out of his vehicle for questioning; he allegedly refused to cooperate.
Police said he finally allegedly admitted to the burglary, reportedly saying he used social media to sell some of the stolen property and his cell phone to sell more.
Police said a search of Mercer’s residence in the 4800 west block of Mountain Hollow Loop ended with the recovery of some of the stolen property, but not all of it.
