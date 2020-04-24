Man hits woman's car

SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man April 15 around 11 a.m. who allegedly intentionally rammed his car into the truck of a woman he did not know, apparently just because she was looking at a map to find a nearby rental property.
Police said the victim was looking at a rental property on Eighth Cul-de-sac and Eighth Drive when Dana James Peterson, 59, of Show Low, allegedly started yelling at the woman and threw a shovel and a hammer at her truck.
The woman got in her truck and left the area, only to have Peterson allegedly chase her before he rammed his car into her truck,causing damage to the front passenger side of his car and damage to the rear driver’s side of the victim’s truck.
Neither person was injured in the incident and the dollar amount of the damage to the victims truck is unknown.
