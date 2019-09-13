Man torches family home-complete loss

SHOW LOW — Javier Guadalupe Najera Jr., a 22-year-old local man, is in jail on suspicion of arson after he allegedly torched his family’s home in the 8500 block of Quail Run. The home is a complete loss.
When Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, it was reportedly completely engulfed in flames forcing firefighters to fight it defensively.
A press release from NCSO Sheriff David Clouse stated that Najera Jr. was arrested after he allegedly admitted setting the fire with gasoline. According to witnesses, he poured onto the porch of the home after an argument with family members. It is not known what the argument was about.
Clouse said after Najera was detained for questioning he allegedly admitted torching the home saying he was depressed due to family issues. Clouse said deputies also learned Najera had allegedly been drinking alcohol and using drugs just before setting the house on fire.
Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.
A check of the Navajo County Jail inmate housing report for Tuesday, Sept. 10, showed Najera still in custody in Holbrook.
