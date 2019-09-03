SHOW LOW — A situation with a child left in a hot car ended with the child being rescued.
It could have easily gone in a different direction, however, given how fast a closed car can heat to life-threatening temperatures in Arizona, even here in the White Mountains.
On Aug. 17 just before 9 a.m. Show Low Police responded to a call of a 6-month-old child left in a car for more than 30 minutes.
Local ambient temperatures rose to around 87 degrees that day.
Officers reportedly found the child soaked in sweat, crying and in distress. A door was unlocked allowing officers to get in quickly and get treatment for the child.
The mother, 31-year-old Ronita Hobrecker, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with child abuse and endangerment.
When outdoor temperatures range between 80 to 100 degrees, the temperature inside a parked car in direct sunlight can climb to between 130 to 172 in very little time.
