Murder suspect arrested

APACHE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested Jay Patrick Jaiken, 34, on Sept. 4 for intentionally causing death, a Class 1 Felony. He was also arrested on a warrant for failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He is currently in custody of the Apache County Jail and was arrested on County Roads 8299 and 8235. Jaiken is presumed by law to be innocent.
The case is developing but Jaiken does not yet have a court date in Apache County. A search of court records indicated that a person with the same name and age was charged in Phoenix Municipal Court in 2015 with one count of assault but that complaint was dismissed. A Jay Jaiken is also being sued in the Verde Valley Justice Court by Citibank, which brought its civil action in July.
The Independent emailed the Apache County Sheriff's Office for more information, but as of press time, that office has not responded. Details will be reported as they become available.
