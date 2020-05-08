The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• April 24
— Deputies on Navajo Boulevard and Hopi Drive were waved down by a woman claiming to be the victim of a mobile domestic violence incident. After looking into it all, the deputies arrested Andrew Donahue, 36, charged with domestic violence-related kidnapping, aggravated assault and on multiple drug charges. Deputies said he allegedly kidnapped the victim and their three children before Donahue allegedly physically assaulted the victim while traveling from the Show Low area to a local Native American Indian reservation.
—Deputies in the 8400 block of Kaibab Lane arrested Daniel Martineau, 51, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
• April 25
— Deputies at the Navajo County Jail arrested Melissa Piper, 46, of Show Low, charged with destruction of a jail facility.
— Deputies in the 8700 block of Silver Creek Drive arrested Melissa Piper , 46, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, and domestic assault.
April 26 – Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a barn fire in Joseph City cited and released Stephen Parrish, 70, of Joseph City, charged with reckless burning (burning weeds without a permit).
- Deputies in the area of Sun Valley cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old boy, charged with breaking multiple items in his residence before running away.
Area 3
April 28 - Deputies in the 1800 block of Sun Burst Road arrested Jane Brundage, 72, charged with attempted arson and disorderly conduct.
Area 4
April 30 - Deputies in area off of Main Street and Papermill Road arrested Perry Knox, 54, charged with false reporting to law enforcement from a prior investigation.
Area 5 and 6
May 1 - Deputies in the 3200 block of Harmony Lane arrested Candance Painter, 35, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 2 - Deputies in the 7100 block of Indian Bend Road arrested Darin Harrison, 28, charged with domestic violence-related assault, preventing the use of 911 in an emergency, aggravated criminal damage, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
- Deputies arrested Adrian Carrasco-Torres, 25, charged with DUI and disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, in any case, are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
