WHITE MOUNTAINS — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that a deputy will not pull someone over to see travel papers nor will they ask the purpose of a person’s travel.
“There have been incidents throughout Arizona where citizens were stopped by persons impersonating law enforcement and demanding driver’s licenses, registration and travel papers. There have been a few times where the impersonator demands a credit card in order to not have the vehicle towed,” NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said.
Since Arizona is not in any kind of a lock down due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no requirement for travelers to have papers authorizing travel in the state, so there would be no reason for a law enforcement officer in Arizona to request such papers, and certainly no reason to demand them.
Gorman said law enforcement uses unmarked vehicles in Arizona all the time, adding that if someone sees red and blue flashing lights on an unmarked vehicle attempting to pull the motorist over, but the motorist is uncomfortable with the situation, they should turn on their emergency flashers and go to a well-lit location and/or a well populated location and then stop for the patrol vehicle.
Drivers can also call the NCSO non-emergency line at 928-524-4050 or call 911 to confirm with a law enforcement dispatcher if the vehicle signaling someone to stop is a legitimate law enforcement officer.
“Use your best judgement,” Gorman said. “Law enforcement officers carry police identification from the agency they are employed with. If you are contacted by a law enforcement officer, not in a police uniform you may ask to see their police identification and it will be displayed.
