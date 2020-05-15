The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 2
May 3 –Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Alyssa Green, 28, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana. Robert William, 28, was cited and released, charged with having an open container alcohol in a vehicle.
May 4 - Deputies arrested Austin Reidhead, 35, of Holbrook, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 6 - Deputies responding to reports of a domestic violence situation arrested Rhyan McLaughlin, 47, on a felony warrant for domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Deputies also cited and released Chane Williams, 38, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting.
Area 3
May 4 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the area of State Route 77 near milepost 310 criminally cited and released Adrian Brown, 20, charged with criminal speeding for allegedly doing more than 100 mph.
May 6 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the area of State Route 260 near milepost 301 criminally cited and released Etienne Bizmana, 32, charged with criminal speeding for allegedly doing more than 85 mph.
Area 4
May 9 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Papermill Road and Cottonwood Drivearrested Richard Gonzalez, 29, and Marissa Lopez, 39, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Area 5 and 6
May 3 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the 1700 block of Mountain View Way cited and released Jessies Schilber, 19, charged with no proof of insurance, no proof of registration in the vehicle, possession of an open alcoholic container in the vehicle and underage possession of an alcoholic beverage.
May 5 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Porter Mountain Road and the Penrod Extension arrested Seth Pittinaro, 20, on a warrant for failure to appear and for driving with a suspended license.
May 7 - Deputies in the area of Homestead and Rodeo Drive arrested Andrew Loy, 30, charged with DUI and disorderly conduct.
May 9 - Deputies on a traffic enforcement stop in the area of State Route 260 and Smith Ranch Road arrested Joshua Lockskin, 26, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, extreme DUI, aggravated DUI, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.