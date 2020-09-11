The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 1
• Aug. 30 — Deputies responded to Sun Valley, Arizona, for reports of a Domestic Violence incident taking place. Upon arrival and completion of their investigation, Tomacita Sangster (31 YOA) of Sun Valley, was arrested for Assault-DV.
• Sept. 4 — Deputies were observing traffic on State Route 87 when they witnessed a vehicle with no visible rear license plate, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on, Kenneth Yazzie (56 YOA) of Tsaile, Arizona. Mr. Yazzie was arrested for a valid warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Sept. 1 — NCSO Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hollyhock in the area of Claysprings regarding a Domestic Dispute. Jessica Lee (39 yrs) was later arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for an Outstanding Warrant along with Disorderly Conduct Domestic Violence.
— A NCSO Deputy conducted a Traffic Enforcement Stop in the area of State Route 260 and Mogollon Drive in Heber-Overgaard. Cassandra Jones (29 yrs) was issued a Criminal Citation with an appearance date in the Snowflake Justice Court for Excessive Speed (20+).
Area 4
• Sept. 2 — NCSO Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Ashland Road in the area of White Mountain Lakes regarding a Domestic Dispute. Joseph Barton (27 yrs) was later arrested and booked into the Navajo County Annex for Assault and Disorderly Conduct Domestic Violence.
— NCSO Deputy conducted a Traffic Enforcement Stop in the area of State Route 77 and Milepost 354 in Snowflake. Tyrone Milan (23 yrs) was issued a Criminal Citation with an appearance date in the Snowflake Justice Court for Excessive Speed (20+).
Area 5 and 6
• Aug. 31 —NCSO Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive in the area of Show Low regarding a Domestic Dispute. Fernando Ortiz (37 yrs) was later arrested and booked into the Navajo County Annex for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct Involving Weapons Domestic Violence.
• Sept. 1 — NCSO Deputy responded to the 1900 block of Larson Road in the area of Lakeside regarding Trespassing. Jessica St Pierre (26 yrs) was later arrested and booked into the Navajo County Annex for an Outstanding Warrant.
• Sept. 5 — NCSO Deputy conducted a Traffic Enforcement Stop in the area of US Highway 60 and Bourdon Ranch Road in Show Low. Todd Johnson (21 yrs) was issued a Criminal Citation with an appearance date in the Show Low Justice Court for Littering.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463
