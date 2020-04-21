The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, White Mountain Lake Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of April 12th, 2020 through April 18th, 2020.
• April 14
-Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail for a fight between inmates. Upon completing the investigation Rudy Molina, 28, had caused his victim to lose consciousness by way of strangulation. He was arrested for aggravated assault.
• April 16
-Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail for an inmate on inmate assault. While conducting the investigation NCSO Detention Staff located an improvised weapon in inmate Julian Lee’s possession. Julian Lee, 20, was arrested for promoting prison contraband.
• April 12
-NCSO deputies responded to the 2200 block of Eagle Lane for a family disturbance. As a result, Wojciech Kuczynski 49, was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into the NCSO Jail in Holbrook.
• April 14
-NCSO deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pine Haven Lane regarding a family dispute. Upon completion of the investigation, Greg Jarman, 52, and Meredith Davis, 44, were both cited and released for disorderly conduct with appearance date in Snowflake Justice Court.
• April 12
-NCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Encanto Road for a report of a family disturbance. After conducting the investigation Robert Ferrante, 68, was cited for disorderly conduct with an appearance date in the Snowflake Justice Court.
• April 13
-NCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of Dusty Way for a report of an altercation between a mother and her adult child. Theresa Perrault, 63, was cited and issued an appearance date in the Show Low Justice court for Disorderly Conduct.
• April 14
-NCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Encanto Road regarding a domestic violence incident. At the conclusion of their investigation, the deputies booked Robert Ferrante, 68, into the NCSO Jail in Holbrook for two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
• April 18
-NCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Malon Place regarding a family fight. At the conclusion of the investigation, Shawn Thompson, 41, was booked into the NCSO Jail in Holbrook for disorderly conduct with a weapon, assault and disorderly conduct.
