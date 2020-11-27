The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Nov. 18 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Archie Barton, 36, of Indian Wells, on unspecified misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook and Winslow Justice Courts.
- Nov. 19 — A deputy arrested Earl Dawyne Conrad, 37, of Sun Valley, charged with being out of compliance with his sexual offender terms of release.
- Nov. 20 — A deputy at the jail in Holbrook arrested Myron Len Thomas, 34, of Indian Wells, and Damien Alexander Serna, 26, of Winslow, both charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
- Nov. 22 — A deputy arrested Macedonian Guerrero, 62, of Hemet, California, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant out of the Yuma Justice Court.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard
- Nov. 16 — Deputies in the 3300 block of Apache Drive in Overgaard cited and referred to juvenile authorities two 15-year-old boys charged with second degree burglary, criminal damage, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and underage possession of tobacco.
- Nov. 17 — Deputies in the 2000 block of Sage Brush Trail in Heber cited and released Mark Ream, 20, and Dalton Stewart, 20, both charged with underage drinking and criminal damage.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lake
- Nov. 15 — Deputies in the 4000 block of Colt Road in Snowflake arrested Ruben Bejarano, 41, charged with domestic violence, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside
- Nov. 15 — Deputies responding to a single vehicle collision in the area of Settlers Lane and Mountain View in Lakeside cited and released a 16-year-old girl charged with DUI.
- Nov. 18 — Deputies in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Matthew Hughey, 41, on an unspecified warrant.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
