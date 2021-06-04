The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- May 16 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the jail in Holbrook arrested Victor Willard, 41, of Show Low, and Adam White, 30, of California, both charged with disorderly conduct.
— Deputies arrested Williamson Slowtalker, 38, of Page, tcharged with aggravated DUI.
- May 19 —Deputies arrested Bryson Jones, 33, of Holbrook, charged with aggravated DUI and other unspecified DUI charges.
- May 20 — Deputies arrested David Potter, 42, of Winslow, charged with disorderly conduct.
- May 21 —Deputies responding to a call of gunshots at a residence in Perkins Valley were reportedly told that there was a male subject inside who had fired a gun.
“Deputies heard gunshots coming from the residence and proceeded to secure the perimeter to wait for MCAT and SRT teams. Justin Mitchell, 45, of Perkins Valley, was called out of the residence and taken into custody. Mitchell was charged with disorderly conduct involving a weapon along with multiple other charges.”
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/ Overgaard/ Clay Springs/ Pinedale
- May 19 — Deputies arrested Janetta Broadhead, 31, of Heber, and Mark Price, 65, of Overgaard, on unspecified warrants
Snowflake/ Taylor/ White Mountain Lakes
- May 20 — Deputies cited and related Safia Reidhead, 19, of Phoenix, charged with disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating.
Show Low/ Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
May 21 — Deputies arrested Joseph Riggs, 41, of Show Low, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
May 22 — Deputies arrested Ethan Jackson, 19, of Show Low, on an unspecified warrant.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.