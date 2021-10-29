The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 12 — Deputies arrested Hurbert Lamson, 38, of Winslow, charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
— Deputies arrested Steven Sauceda , 19, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and underage drinking.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
Oct. 15 — Deputies arrested Joseph Bower, 32, of Overgaard, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
Oct. 10 — Deputies arrested Justin Hulbert, 37, of Show Low, charged with aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence-related preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and assault.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
Oct. 13 — Deputies arrested Jarod Kewenvoyouma, 42, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault on a minor, domestic violence-related child abuse and domestic violence-related endangerment.
Oct. 15 — Deputies arrested Micah Bones, 20, of McNary, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
