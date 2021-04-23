The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Winslow
- March 29 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 3400 block of Cyclone Road in Winslow arrested Myrtis Rockwell, 47, of Indian Wells, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
- April 2 — Deputies at the NCSO Jail in Holbrook arrested Trent Lewis, 30, of Scottsdale, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- March 28 — Deputies in the 1700 block of Silver Lake Boulevard in White Mountain Lakes arrested Treygan Jagneaux, 26, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-relate disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related threatening.
- March 31 — Deputies arrested Judy Smith, 40, of Joseph City, on an unspecified warrant.
- April 2 — Deputies arrested Michael Brown, 40, of Scottsdale, on an unspecified warrant.
Show Low/Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
- March 31 — Deputies in the 8500 block of Javelina Road in Show Low arrested Ronald Gendren, 42, of Show Low, charged with theft, prohibited possessor, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and driving with a cancelled license.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- March 28 — Deputies in the 3700 block of West White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Michel Orr, 44, of Lakeside, on an unspecified warrant.
– Deputies in the area of South Lake and Homestead Road in Lakeside arrested Shawn Writz, 34, of Lakeside, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15)
- March 29 — Deputies in the 5700 block of Wagon Wheel Plaza arrested Lacy O’Connel, 25, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage, and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- March 30 — Deputies in the 1900 block of Meadow Street in Lakeside arrested Carl Osborne, 30, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and interfering with judicial proceedings.
- April 3 — Deputies arrested Alphonso Johnson, 35, of Fort Apache, on an unspecified warrant.
