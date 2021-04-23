The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- April 12 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Sterling Lindbloom, 30, of Colorado, at the Hopi Travel Plaza off of Highway 77 on domestic violence-related charges, drug charges, and threatening and intimidating.
- April 13 — Deputies arrested Youqiang Liang, 33, of Houston, Texas, charged with money laundering and possession of narcotics.
- April 13 — Deputies arrested John Thomas, 31, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage.
- April 15 — Deputies arrested Cleve Guy, 40, of Ganado, charged with DUI.
- April 17 — Deputies arrested Virginia Bedonie, 59, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI.
- April 12 — Deputies arrested Mark Price, 65, of Overgaard, on an unspecified warrant.
- April 12 — Deputies arrested Casey Johnson, 29, of Pinetop, on an unspecified warrant.
- April 14 — Deputies arrested Darrell Spangler, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
- April 12 — Deputies arrested Samuel Mendoza, 22, of Show Low, on an unspecified warrant.
- April 13 — Deputies arrested Cedric Schurz, 21, of Scottsdale, charged with DUI.
- April 13 — Deputies arrested Manuel Gutierrez, 27, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, violation of a court order and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- April 14 — Deputies arrested Joseph Ackerman, 54, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- April 17 — Deputies arrested Jessica Stoffer, 31, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault, and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
