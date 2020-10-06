Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sept. 20 —A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Norman Begay, 29, of Window Rock, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Sept. 24 — A deputy at the Joseph City Elementary School in Joseph City along with EMT’s with the Joseph City Fire Department reportedly found an unconscious and unresponsive 22-year-old woman in her parked running vehicle at the school. The woman, identified as Joe Christine of Joseph City, was charged with DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Sept. 25 — A deputy in the 2100 block of North Park Drive in Winslow arrested David Yellow, 62, of Whiteriver, on a felony warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court.
- Sept. 26 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop on West Interstate 40 near milepost 283 arrested John David Gates, 63, of San Francisco, charged with possession of 19.6 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
- Sept. 21 — A deputy in the 3200 block of Tonto Drive in Heber–Overgaard arrested John Barajas, 27, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 22 — A deputy in the 5000 block of Gardenia Street in Clay Springs arrested Keith Clark, 56, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument.
Area 4
- Sept. 24 — A deputy on the Concho Highway cited and released Sidney Yazzie, 18, charged with excessive speed.
Area 5 and 6
- Sept. 20 — A deputy arrested David Ramsey, 50, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Sept. 25 — A deputy in the 5200 block of Saddle Strap Way in Pinetop arrested Karen Gerard–Darr, 62, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated.
In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
Pinetop-Lakeside Police
• Sept. 21 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 500 south block of West Way Lane cited and released Juan Carlos Castro, 23, of Show Low, charged with public nuisance.
• Sept. 22 — Police in the 1900 west block of Peterson Drive arrested Nicole Elizabeth Bozek, 35, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Sept. 26 — Police cited and released Donovan John Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with violation of a court order outlining the conditions of his release on a previous arrest.
— Police arrested Shane David Stover, 20, of Whiteriver, on warrants for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting and furnishing liquor to a minor that came with a $1,500 bond.
• Sept. 28 — Police cited and released Chris Colelay, 40, of Whiteriver, charged with consuming alcohol in a vehicle, possession of an alcohol container in a vehicle and consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Sept. 22 — Show Low Police arrested Erick N. Dare, 23, of Show Low, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $900 bond. Santos D. Mora, 20, of Show Low, was arrested on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $327 bond.
— Police arrested Nicole E. Bozek, 35, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver girl, charged with underage drinking and possession of alcohol and shoplifting.
— Police arrested Lashonda V. Bonito, 20, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeisde justice Court warrant for criminal damage that came with a $500 bond.
- Sept 23 — Police arrested Caroline J. Begay, 52, of Lakeside, on a warrant out of Holbrook for violating a court order on an original charge of obstructing a highway that came with a $322 cash bond.
— Police arrested Ryan R. Phillips, 59, of Snowflake, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,230 cash bond, and on a warrant out of Holbrook for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with an additional $500 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Tyler B. Johnson, 19, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,750 bond.
— Police arrested Jefferey C. Crandall, 31, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. Police said he discharged a firearm into the ground during an argument with an unidentified person.
— Police arrested Ahmed I. Tawil, 31, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.