The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, plus Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 10 — NCSO deputies in Joseph City arrested Lorin Brandon Boni, 33, of Whiteriver, on a misdemeanor Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Boni was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 19 — Deputies arrested Marco Dixson, 18, of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage. Dixon was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 20 — A deputy arrested Gilbert David O’Brien, 44, of Winslow, charged with failure to register his address as a convicted sex offender with the NCSO as required by Arizona law.
• Oct. 22 — Deputies arrested Dvine Nubine, 23, of San Bernardino, California, on a misdemeanor Winslow Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of assault. Nubine was also charged with possession of marijuana and booked into the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO.
• Oct. 20 — A deputy in the 2100 block of Chevlon Road in Heber-Overgaard arrested Matthew Barney, 30, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal trespassing, and domestic violence-related criminal damage. barney was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
Area 4
• Oct. 23 — A deputy in the area of Bourdon Ranch Road and High Plains Road in White Mountain Lakes cited and released Maria Jazmin, 41, charged with criminal speeding.
Area 5 and 6
• Oct. 18 — Deputies responding to a call of an alleged weapons offense at Scotts Reservoir in Lakeside arrested Dustin Couture, 39, charged with DUI.
• Oct. 21 — Deputies in the 2700 block of Robin Court in Lakeside arrested Ramon Muniz, 25, on a warrant and charged with disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.