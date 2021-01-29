The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 17 — NCSO deputies conducting a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard at Buffalo Street in Holbrook arrested Marcel Clady, 22, of California, on multiple DUI charges.
Jan. 18 — Deputies at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Crystal Leslie, 36, of Polacca, charged with attempted first degree homicide.
Jan. 20 — Deputies and members of the Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) executing a search warrant at the Pow Wow apartments in Holbrook arrested Annie Gabaldon, 36, of Holbrook, Landon Martin, 25, of Holbrook, and a 17-year-old male of Holbrook, all charged with weapons and drug violations.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
HEBER/CLAY SPRINGS/PINEDALE
Jan. 18 — Deputies arrested Leon Toledo, 31, of Tijeras, New Mexico, charged with indecent exposure.
SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR/WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKES
Jan. 24 — Deputies arrested Keith Clark, 56, of Snowflake, charged with aggravated assault.
Jan. 20 — Deputies arrested Patrick Lewis, 28, on an unspecified Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE/WAGON WHEEL
Jan. 23 — Deputies arrested Holly Carlson, 46, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault,.
Jan. 2 — Deputies arrested Brannon Redwing, 29, of Lakeside, Britney Quintanilla, 28, of Snowflake and Kaylee Swenson, 34, of Show Low, on unspecified warrants.
Jan. 18 — Deputies arrested Richard Heathershaw, 39, of Phoenix, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.
Jan. 19 — Deputies arrested Richard Heathershaw, 39, of Phoenix, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
