The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- March 14 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Erin Garcia, 24, of Texas, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- March 17 — Deputies at the jail in Holbrook arrested inmate Gilbert Arvayo, 31, of Holbrook, charged with assault on another inmate.
- March 18 — Deputies arrested Jeffrey Tafoya, 32, of Holbrook, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lakes areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard/Pinedale/Clay Springs
- March 16 — Deputies arrested Leesa Phillips, 50, of Pinedale, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than the legal state limit of 0.15) with a blood-alcohol level allegedly almost four times the legal limit. Phillips was also charged with resisting arrest.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- March 16 — Deputies arrested Valerie San, 45, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- March 16 — Deputies arrested Justin Hulbert, 37, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and interfering with judicial proceedings.
- March 17 — Deputies arrested Loudon Salyers, 27, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and on an unspecified warrant.
- March 18 — Deputies arrested Richard Phillips, 41, of Katy, Texas, charged with criminal trespassing.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
