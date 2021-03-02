The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jan. 31 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the county jail in Holbrook arrested David Potter, 41, of Winslow, charged with damaging a phone in one of the booking cells.
- Feb. 4 — Deputies cited and released Nizhonii Spencer, 21, of Holbrook, charged with DUI-drugs-marijuana.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office stated that it has taken six reports of telephone fraud in a one-week period. Please be aware there are criminals attempting to steal your information and finances through fraudulent schemes. Do not give out your personal information over the phone without being completely sure of who is on the receiving end.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Feb. 2 — Deputies on State Route 260 at milepost 308 in Overgaard arrested Julie Brown, 44, of Overgaard, charged with aggravated DUI and introducing jail contraband.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- Feb. 2 — Deputies in the 4400 block of Pinto Road in Snowflake arrested Phelan Mahoney, 31, of Snowflake, on two unspecified misdemeanor warrants.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- Jan. 31 — Deputies on State Route 260 and Scotts Ranch Road in Show Low arrested Samson Mallow, 29, of Cibecue, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Feb. 1 —Deputies in the 5500 Block of Bear Run Road in Lakeside cited and released Garilyn Kasey, 33, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Deputies arrested Glenda Lee, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20), aggravated DUI, child endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Feb. 3 — Deputies in the 2900 Block of State Route 260 in Pinetop arrested Lucas Hinton, 26, of McNary, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
- Feb. 4 — Deputies in the 2200 block of Curry Lane in Lakeside arrested Justin Hulbert, 36, of Lakeside, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
- Feb. 6 — Deputies arrested Alicia Gutierrez, 37, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and aggravated DUI.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.