The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 1
• July 29 — Navajo County Sheriff's Office Deputies in Winslow arrested Abralene Belin, 35, of Indian Wells, on unspecified warrants and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and other charges.
Area 2
• July 29 — Deputies at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Solomon Dominguez Jr., 52, of Concho, charged with destruction to a public jail.
• July 30 — Deputies in the area of Randall Avenue in Joseph City arrested Tyler Jones, 25, of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related kidnapping.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• July 30 — A deputy at the Family Dollar Store in Heber–Overgaard cited and released Cynthia Flanagan, 26, charged with shoplifting.
Area 4
• July 27 — A Deputy conducting a traffic stop on State Route 277 at milepost 330 in Snowflake cited and released Kathleen Smith, 67, charged with criminal speeding.
• Aug. 1 — Deputies in the 8700 block of Silver Creek Drive in the White Mountain Lakes area arrested Melissa Piper, 46, charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Area 5 and 6
• July 26 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop in the area of Penrod Road and Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside cited and released Eric Allison, 24, charged with criminal speeding.
• July 30 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop in the area of Little Mormon Lake Road and Red Fox Lane in Show Low arrested John Sigmund III, 58, on an unspecified warrant.
— Deputies in the 6200 block of White Pine Drive in the Lakeside area cited and released James Garibay-Hamill, 21, charged with striking a fixture on roadway.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463. Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc ... Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
