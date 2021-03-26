Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- March 8 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a traffic stop in Holbrook arrested Alonzo Jones Yazzie, 40, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI.
- March 9 — A deputy arrested Jessica Marie Serna, 38, of Holbrook, charged with misdemeanor and felony DUI.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- March 8 — Deputies in the 8700 Block of the Concho Highway cited and released Ryan Decarlo, 22, of Taylor, charged with DUI.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- March 8 — Deputies arrested Rebecca Gould, 49, of Overgaard, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, and taking contraband into a correction facility.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- March 7 — Deputies arrested Matthew Dawahoya, 28, of Lakeside, charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused damage to a roadway fixture.
— Deputies arrested Manuel Gutierrez, 26, of Lakeside, charged with DUI.
- March 8 —Deputies arrested Shelly Orr, 45, of Lakeside, on two warrants for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
- March 9 — Deputies arrested Brianna Ryder, 22, of Lakeside, on a warrant for initial charges of disorderly conduct, harassment in public, and failure to appear.
- March 12 — Deputies arrested Jane Acherman, 62, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
