The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Dec. 7 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of East 3rd Street and Parker Avenue in Winslow arrested Mike Ace Rusnak, 60, of Winslow, on an unspecified Winslow Justice Court warrant.
- Dec. 9 — A deputy at the Navajo County Superior Court responded to a report of a prisoner escaping custody and unsuccessfully tried to locate and capture David Lee Sevier, 44, of Bakersfield, California, as the inmate was in the process of being remanded after sentencing on previous felony charges.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lake
- Dec. 10 — Deputies in the 100 block of Main Street in Snowflake arrested Richard Malaney, 31, on an unspecified Snowflake Justice Court warrant.
Show Low/ Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- Dec. 8 — Deputies in the 1600 block of Flores Drive in Show Low arrested Jamie Aldaco, 40. Police said Aldaco allegedly began fighting with deputies before being taken into custody and arrested for aggravated assault, assault, burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 11 — Deputies in the 7000 block of Kims Way in Linden arrested Wyatt Nadrchal, 20, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Dec. 12 — Deputies in the 6000 block of B Street in Lakeside arrested Tommy Pearson, 47, charged with aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and domestic violence-related assault. Mariah Ackerman, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related assault.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning.
Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
