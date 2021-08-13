The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
July 26 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hermalinda Jimenez, 28, of Holbrook, on an unspecified warrant and additional drug related charges.
July 27 — Deputies arrested Marco Dixson Jr., 19, of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/fighting.
July 28 — Deputies arrested Savannah Pete, 25, of Holbrook, charged with aggravated DUI, DUI to the slightest degree and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Aug. 1 — Deputies arrested Brandon Wagner, 23, of Missouri, and Jackson Jamboretz, 23, also of Missouri, both charged with multiple transportation and possession of drug charges.
Aug. 2 — Deputies arrested Beatrice Cervantes, 41, of Phoenix, and Moises Pasos-Valenzuela, 37, of Sinoloa, Mexico, charged with multiple transportation and possession of drug charges.
Aug. 4 — Deputies arrested Cecil Martinez, 23, of Holbrook, charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danielle Mitchell, 30, of Indian Wells, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 6 — Deputies arrested David Britt, 60, of Oklahoma, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
July 29 — Deputies arrested Eric Lujan, 35, of Show Low, on DUI related charges.
August 7 — Deputies arrested Matthew Henry Martin, 26, of Show Low, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
Aug. 6 — Deputies arrested Tony Madrid, 41, of Pinetop, on unspecified warrants.
Aug. — Deputies arrested David Fridley, 44, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
Aug. 1 — Deputies arrested Justin Hulbert, 37, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
Aug. 3 —Deputies arrested Michael Loughrey, 45, of Lakeside, charged with aggressive driving.
Aug. 4 — Deputies arrested Mara Groth, 47, of Scottsdale, charged with criminal damage.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any case is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
