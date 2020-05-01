The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, White Mountain Lake, Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• April 19
—Deputies in the 7800 block of White Mountain Lake Road arrested Gilbert Bejarano Jr. ,42, of White Mountain Lake, on a criminal citation for an unspecified charge related to a domestic dispute.
— Deputies arrested Bernard Lottman, 27, on unspecified warrants.
• April 20
— Deputies in the 1400 block of West Rim Road arrested Anne Maynard, 56, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• April 22
— NCSO deputies in Sun Valley arrested Melissa Breaux, 43, and Jolina Culpepper, 21, chsrged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Deputies in the 1800 block of Sun Burst Lane arrested Jane Brundage , 72, charged with drinking in public.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532- 6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
